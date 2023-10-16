Black Restaurant Week: Cafe Boba Tea & Boba XPress
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week!
Nearly two dozen restaurants are participating in the annual celebration. It’s a chance for the community to try something new and support area establishments.
The owners of Cafe Boba Tea and Boba XPress, Lang Earb and Joe Shyne II, sat down in the KSLA Cafe on Monday, Oct. 16 to talk about their restaurant.
Participating restaurants include:
- Lil Animals Crawfish, Seafood, & More
- Pop N Pizza
- Rideau’s & Trammell’s Kajun Kitchen
- 20/20 Seafood Shreveport LLC
- Ashley’s Tiers of Love
- Vegans on the Run
- Sugar Lou’s Southern Creole Cuisine
- Yum Yum Dessert Bar
- So Goody Good Meal Prep
- Louisiana Stuffed Pistolettes
- Neima’s Cookery Corner
- Upscale Wings & More
- Smallcakes Shreveport
- Us Up North & Big Nates BBQ
- The Famdation
- Boba Xpress
- Cafe Boba Tea
- The Brown Vibe
- Lynx Restobar
- Lake Street Bar
- Sheila B’s
