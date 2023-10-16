Getting Answers
2 people arrested for shooting on Alma Street

Deontae Horton, DOB: 5/26/2003 (left) and Jeshaiah Rambo, DOB: 1/27/2005 (right)
Deontae Horton, DOB: 5/26/2003 (left) and Jeshaiah Rambo, DOB: 1/27/2005 (right)(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in the Caddo Heights area back on Oct. 9.

On Monday, Oct. 16, the Shreveport Police Department announced the arrests of Jeshaiah Rambo, 18, and Deontae Horton, 20. They’re each charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Alma Street around 3:30 in the afternoon on Oct. 9. A man was shot multiple times, police say. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police now say he is stable and expected to recover.

VIDEO: MAN SHOT IN HIS BACK ON ALMA STREET IN SHREVEPORT

