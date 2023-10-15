Getting Answers
Wave of light tonight at St. Mary Place to mark Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month

By Tamer Knight
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — October is Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month.

Tonight at 6:30, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport-St. Mary Medical Center invites you to join them for their first wave of light event that remembers pregnancy, infant and child loss. The free event will be held at the fountains.

This is part of an international observance held each year on Oct. 15.

“It’s important to us that our community knows while we are a hospital and we know we take care of people who are sick, we want to take care of way beyond that. We feel like a part of that is also just wrapping our arms around those who have suffered loss,” said Bonnie Hughes, manager of community health and wellness at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport says an estimated 1 out of every 4 pregnancies ends in miscarriage and that 1 and every 160 pregnancies end in stillbirth.

“Especially in our region, we lose babies and infants far too often, whether it be to trauma, whether it be to just God ready to take them, whatever reason,” Hughes said.

“But we see a lot of that in our hospital. And so we want to be sure our families know and our communities know that we recognize that, we remember that and we want to help them do the same.”

Across the globe at 7 p.m., individuals will light candles and allow them to burn for one hour, creating a “wave of light” joined by a moment of prayer.

“So everybody does it at 7 p.m., whenever their 7 p.m. And if everybody does that, then we’ll have a 24-hour wave of light,” Hughes explained.

