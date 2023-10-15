Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sloppy effort by the Saints leads to a Texans victory, 20-13

Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) pulls in a touchdown pass against Texans cornerback...
Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) pulls in a touchdown pass against Texans cornerback Steven Nelson (21) in the first half Sunday (Oct. 15) in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HOUSTON (WVUE) - Penalties, missed field goals, offensive miscommunications and failed fourth-down conversions all contributed to a 20-13 Saints loss in Houston.

Derek Carr completed 32 of 50 passes for 353 yards, one touchdown and an interception. But in enemy territory, the Saints’ offense could only muster one touchdown. The Saints were 6 for 15 on third-down conversions, and 0 for 2 converting fourth downs.

New Orleans also racked up seven penalties for 83 yards.

Blake Grupe was 2-of-4 on field goals on the afternoon. He connected from 48 and 45 yards, but missed from 52 and 29.

The Saints’ only touchdown of the first half came courtesy of a Carr-to-Rashid Shaheed 34-yard touchdown. A few plays earlier, that same duo miscommunicated on a route. They got redemption on the score.

The Saints are back in action Thursday night when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

