LSP Troop F officer arrested on DWI charge following Madison Parish crash

MADISON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Louisiana State Trooper assigned to the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division in Monroe was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 15, following a single-vehicle crash that took place while he was off duty.

The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted LSP Troop F regarding the crash just after 3 a.m. on Sunday. According to LSP, David Hamm, 33, of Rayville, was the off-duty Trooper and driver of the vehicle.

LSP said Hamm was suspected to be impaired and voluntarily took a breath test. The breath test allegedly showed Hamm to be over the legal limit.

Hamm was arrested and booked into the Madison Parish Detention on a DWI charge.

LSP said Hamm, who has been employed with the agency since 2014, was placed on administrative leave as the investigation is ongoing.

