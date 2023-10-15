Cooler day ahead to start the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! We are expecting a cooler air mass to push into our region from the north today bringing us some more cloud cover and suppressing our temperatures for the day and on Monday. Temperatures look to return to the 80′s by the end of the work week as a high pressure system looks to be the next dominant weather pattern for the next few days after today.

We look to have highs in the low to mid 60′s across the area with mainly partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions for the day. The humidity remains low, so our feels-like temperatures may be only low than our actual temperatures. Overnight conditions drop into the 40′s waking up to start the week, but they will begin to rise back into the 50′s and 60′s later on this week.

Lots of sunshine can be expected for the week ahead as well as the humidity remaining low. Some small chances for rain return by the time we hit Thursday as a weak system may move through, but as of right now, the showers look to remain scattered at most. Have a great rest of your weekend!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.