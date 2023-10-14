Getting Answers
Central Claiborne Water System announced boil advisory

(Source: KNOE staff)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A boil advisory has been announced in the area of Highway 79, be sure to boil your water before use.

On Oct. 14, the Central Claiborne Water System announced a water boil advisory for Highway 79 and all roads West of Highway 79.

For safety purposes, it is suggested that everyone in the area boil their water before use.

