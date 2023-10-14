Balloon release held for 16-year-old struck by vehicle while crossing street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It was a somber evening for the friends and family of 16-year-old Lamarrieun Carraway.

He was fatally struck by a vehicle just after 8:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9. The collision happened as he was crossing North Market Street at Riverdale Drive.

To honor Carraway’s memory, a balloon release was held in his honor.

Balloon release for 16-year-old Lamarrieun Carraway. (KSLA)

His grandmother says he lived with big dreams.

“I say ‘June Bug, if work gets hard and school, you’re going to have to quit’, so he texted me Sunday, and he was telling me about his grades,” Nevero Wilson said. “I say ‘grandma is so proud of you cause you know you’re doing what you’re supposed to be. You go to work and come home, and I can’t believe how you working and going to school and coming home. He was so amazing. One of a kind. He had big dreams ever since he was a little boy.

The family held the balloon release at the Checker’s on North Market where Carraway worked before he passed.

