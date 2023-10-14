Another cool and comfortable weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome to the weekend! If you have not heard already, a cold front moved through the region just yesterday bringing us these well below average temperatures for today and through most of this coming week. In other big news, the annular eclipse can be seen today in the country, but in the ArkLaTex it will be a partial eclipse with about 75% blockage of the sun!

Today’s conditions will be great for viewing this eclipse because rain chances are low, cloud cover is at a minimum for the day, and temperatures will be in the 60′s for the greater half of the day as well. To go along with these beautiful conditions, humidity will be very low as well! This does raise some fire danger concerns though so be careful with the burning!

For tomorrow, lows may drop into the 60′s for most of the area as well as humidity and cloud cover will be very low. Fall is making its way through the ArkLaTex with these recurring cold fronts and I am not mad at it. Keep ‘em coming, Mother Nature! Just not too cold though, haha. Have a great weekend!

