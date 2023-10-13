Wins from Airline and Parkway highlight busy Thursday on the gridiron

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s the appetizer, before the main course.

Before a busy Friday of football, we were all occupied with five games on Thursday.

Once tied at seven apiece, Airline used their offensive attack and they took advantage of Haughton mistakes, en route to the 56-21 win.

Entering the second half, Parkway led Byrd, 14-3. Outside of a Kaleb Williams quarterback keeper that ended in a touchdown, the second half was quiet for both teams. The Panthers defeat the Yellow Jackets, 21-3.

Scores Calvary 58, Green Oaks 6 Benton 48, Southwood 8

