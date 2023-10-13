Getting Answers
Wins from Airline and Parkway highlight busy Thursday on the gridiron

Five games involving Ark-La-Tex teams on Thursday night
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s the appetizer, before the main course.

Before a busy Friday of football, we were all occupied with five games on Thursday.

Once tied at seven apiece, Airline used their offensive attack and they took advantage of Haughton mistakes, en route to the 56-21 win.

Entering the second half, Parkway led Byrd, 14-3. Outside of a Kaleb Williams quarterback keeper that ended in a touchdown, the second half was quiet for both teams. The Panthers defeat the Yellow Jackets, 21-3.

Scores
Calvary 58, Green Oaks 6
Benton 48, Southwood 8

