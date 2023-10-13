Twisted Root Burger Co. in Shreveport closing permanently

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A popular burger place in Shreveport has announced it’s permanently closing its doors.

Twisted Root Burger Co. made the announcement on Facebook Friday, Oct. 13. Their last day open will be Sunday, Oct. 15. The restaurant, located at 8690 Line Ave., has been open for about a decade.

The restaurant was best known for its burgers made with “exotic” meats, including buffalo, elk, ostrich, camel, and boar, to name a few.

The restaurant released this statement on Facebook:

Friends –

We are sad to announce that Twisted Root Shreveport is permanently closing. Our last day of business will be Sunday October 15th. We have many words of thanks to offer the Shreveport community.

Thank you to the hundreds of employees who have served well over a million customers in the last 10 years. Your dedication and hard work will be forever appreciated.

Thank you to all the musicians and bands who have showcased your talent on our patio, and to all their supporters. Our goal has always been to shine a light on Shreveport’s rich musical heritage. Special thanks to Buddy Flett, a Shreveport icon, and an American treasure, for holding your Tuesday night jam with us for a decade. We encourage everyone to continue supporting Shreveport’s live music scene.

Thank you to all the craft beer lovers in our community. Since our opening, four craft breweries were established in Shreveport, with dozens more in the region. Please continue to buy quality local craft beer when you are searching for a pint or 6pack.

Thank you to the die-hard trivia teams who have religiously participated in our trivia nights over the years. Please continue visiting the other restaurants and bars in town who offer this fun way to showcase your knowledge.

Thank you to all the schools, churches, and nonprofits who have held your spirit nights at our restaurant, and who have allowed us to donate to your fundraisers. With our customers’ support, we are thankful to have donated over $150,000 to these groups since our opening. We encourage all local businesses to continue supporting the many hundreds of nonprofits in our area doing great work.

Lastly, we thank each and every one of our customers. Your dollars are hard-earned, and stretched now more than ever. Thank you for supporting us. Please continue supporting all the wonderful locally-owned businesses in Shreveport.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.