THIS WEEKEND: fun things to do in Shreveport-Bossier Oct. 13-15

For those looking for a fun night out, there’s the Fun Zone Glow Night happening every Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 400 Texas Street. Admission is free, with a silent disco, VR gaming, food, music, board games and more!

People looking for a more relaxing activity can head to Greenleaf Park for Saturday Morning Yoga in the Park. This event is for all ages and takes place every Saturday in October from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Attendees will need to bring a yoga mat/towel and water. The cost is $20 per person and $30 per couple.

For the music lovers, Hurricane Alley in the East Bank District is hosting “The Crue Concert,” a tribute to Motley Crue. All ages are welcome. Frozen Pirogue, Bayou Axe, and Beaux Jax are within walking distance. The event starts at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Want to get into the spooky spirit? There’s a Mutiny at the Shreveport A-Scare-ium! From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, the aquarium will be taken over by pirates. Attendees will get to see everything the aquarium has to offer, while hunting for treasure and and avoiding the kraken! Those who unscramble their Pirate Passport will get a prize from Captain Bones.

For even more scares, there are haunted attractions at the Dixie Maze Farm. At nightfall every Friday and Saturday, you can experience the Trail of Terror and the Field of Screams Haunted Maze. The trail is over a 1/4 mile of frightening twists and turns with aggressive haunting. Then you have to find your way out of the maze!

