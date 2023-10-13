Pedestrian struck by vehicle on I-49 near Bert Kouns; northbound lanes closed
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 49 Thursday night.
Shreveport police responded to a report of a major accident on I-49 N and Terry Bradshaw Passway W just after 8:30 p.m. According to officers, northbound lanes on I-49 near Bert Kouns are currently shut down.
KSLA crews saw the coroner arrive shortly after 10 p.m.
