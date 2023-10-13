Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Security guard wanted for allegedly striking man with bottle outside Shreveport nightclub

Zacchaeus Butler (2-19-1990)
Zacchaeus Butler (2-19-1990)(SPD)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for a man who allegedly battered a person at Club Haze this past weekend.

The incident occurred on Oct. 7 and was reported to police on Oct. 10. The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) had received video of the battery on Oct. 9 and were actively working to identify the victim, and that’s when he came forward.

Through their investigation, detectives learned that the man was a patron of the establishment and was removed from the nightclub by what was believed to be their security team, officials with SPD said. Once outside of the building, the video showed the security guard, later identified as Zacchaeus Butler, 33, striking the victim in the head with what appeared to be a bottle.

On Oct. 12, a warrant was obtained for Butler, charging him with one count of aggravated battery. His bond was set at $50,000.

Police have been unable to locate Butler and are asking the public for assistance. If you have any information about Butler’s whereabouts, call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to submit information anonymously are asked to do so by contacting Caddo Shreveport Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373, P3 tips.com, or via their mobile app P3Tips.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
NSU football player from Texas killed in shooting in Natchitoches
A shooting was reported on Patricia Drive in Bossier City, La. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.
Drive-by shooting in neighborhood off Airline being investigated by police
Ringgold man mauled by pack of dogs, bitten 100+ times nearly losing arm
Cameron Juneau & Shawn Cornett *BPSO did not release Henderson's mugshot because it did not...
3 Bossier men arrested for alleged crimes against children
Kevin Cordarel Christopher, DOB: 12/30/1986
Man wanted in connection to Texarkana woman’s days-long disappearance

Latest News

Man wanted in connection to Texarkana woman’s brief disappearance
Louisiana Board of Pardons declines to move forward first 5 death row applications
Mathew Philyaw
Shreveport man wanted for alleged sexual assault of 10-year-old turns himself in
Missing: Beatrice Loyd, 64
Missing 64-year-old Shreveport woman found safe, police say