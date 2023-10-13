Security guard wanted for allegedly striking man with bottle outside Shreveport nightclub

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for a man who allegedly battered a person at Club Haze this past weekend.

The incident occurred on Oct. 7 and was reported to police on Oct. 10. The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) had received video of the battery on Oct. 9 and were actively working to identify the victim, and that’s when he came forward.

Through their investigation, detectives learned that the man was a patron of the establishment and was removed from the nightclub by what was believed to be their security team, officials with SPD said. Once outside of the building, the video showed the security guard, later identified as Zacchaeus Butler, 33, striking the victim in the head with what appeared to be a bottle.

On Oct. 12, a warrant was obtained for Butler, charging him with one count of aggravated battery. His bond was set at $50,000.

Police have been unable to locate Butler and are asking the public for assistance. If you have any information about Butler’s whereabouts, call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to submit information anonymously are asked to do so by contacting Caddo Shreveport Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373, P3 tips.com, or via their mobile app P3Tips.

