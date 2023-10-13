Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Roommate of NSU football player shot and killed arrested

Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023(NSU)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - An arrest has been made in connection with the death of an NSU football player.

The Natchitoches Police Department says on Thursday, Oct. 12, detectives arrested John McIntosh, 27, of Natchitoches, for possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. McIntosh is the roommate of the deceased student-athlete, Ronnie Caldwell Jr. McIntosh has been booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

Police say they’ve collected both physical and digital evidence to be analyzed in this case.

Caldwell was shot and killed on University Parkway the morning of Oct. 12 around 1 a.m.

[NSU football player from Texas killed in shooting in Natchitoches]

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Natchitoches Police Department at 318-352-8101, or call Detective Shermaria Lewis at 318-357-3914. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-238-2388.

NPD is currently investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
NSU football player from Texas killed in shooting in Natchitoches
A shooting was reported on Patricia Drive in Bossier City, La. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.
Drive-by shooting in neighborhood off Airline being investigated by police
Ringgold man mauled by pack of dogs, bitten 100+ times nearly losing arm
Cameron Juneau & Shawn Cornett *BPSO did not release Henderson's mugshot because it did not...
3 Bossier men arrested for alleged crimes against children
Kevin Cordarel Christopher, DOB: 12/30/1986
Man wanted in connection to Texarkana woman’s days-long disappearance

Latest News

Man wanted in connection to Texarkana woman’s brief disappearance
Jermaine Tyrell Hooks, 25, and Chelsea Lashaun Davis, 25, were arrested Thursday after an...
Mount Pleasant police arrest 2 in connection with death of 23-month-old
Caddo DA hosting Purple Box Campaign
Caddo DA hosting Purple Box Campaign
Kevin Cordarel Christopher is wanted for first-degree battery, kidnapping and theft of property...
Kevin Christopher wanted for 1st degree battery and kidnapping