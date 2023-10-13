Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Rare set of triplets born at Willis-Knighton

Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28, 2023. The couple also...
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28, 2023. The couple also has a 3-year-old daughter, Kennedy.(Willis-Knighton Health System)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A very rare set of triplets was born at Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women’s Health.

They’re called “spontaneous triplets.” It’s the term used for triplets conceived naturally. The odds of giving birth to triplets like this are one in one million to one in 200 million.

Back on Aug. 28, Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro. The couple also has a 3-year-old daughter, Kennedy. The Cordaros were quite surprised when the seven-week ultrasound revealed they’d be having triplets. They say the girls are the first multiples to be born on either side of the family.

Haley went into labor at 31 weeks. Doctors Ricky Paul and Erin Gullatt supervised the birth. Dr. Lise Huddleston also oversaw Haley’s care leading up to the birth. The girls have been in the NICU since birth, but doctors are hopeful they’ll be sent home the week of Oct. 16. Dr. Gerald Whitton has been overseeing the care of the triplets in the NICU.

“They have done very well. It has been a straightforward and uncomplicated stay,” Dr. Whitton said. “As we get closer to the babies’ release, we will get the parents up here and get them used to taking care of all three at the same time.”

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
NSU football player from Texas killed in shooting in Natchitoches
A shooting was reported on Patricia Drive in Bossier City, La. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.
Drive-by shooting in neighborhood off Airline being investigated by police
Ringgold man mauled by pack of dogs, bitten 100+ times nearly losing arm
Cameron Juneau & Shawn Cornett *BPSO did not release Henderson's mugshot because it did not...
3 Bossier men arrested for alleged crimes against children
Man dead after being partially ejected from pickup in Cotton Valley crash

Latest News

Chris Scott
Man arrested after woman killed by dogs in Miller Co.
Kevin Cordarel Christopher, DOB: 12/30/1986
Man wanted in connection to Texarkana woman’s days-long disappearance
Jermaine Hooks and Chelsea Davis
Mount Pleasant police arrest 2 in connection with death of 23-month-old
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
NSU football player from Texas killed in shooting in Natchitoches