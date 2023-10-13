Getting Answers
NSU students mourn the death of Ronnie Caldwell

According to Northwestern State University’s website, Caldwell was a junior who played safety on the school’s football team. He was #23.
By Donna Keeya
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Students at Northwestern State University are grieving the loss of a 21-year-old football player who lost his life to gun violence.

On Oct. 12, around 1:08 a.m., the Natchitoches police were dispatched to University Parkway in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers found Ronald Caldwell Jr. suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023(NSU)

KSLA News 12 spoke with some of the students.

“Everybody’s just been really supportive to the football team, lots of prayers. I really love the way the communities came together,” said NSU student Anniyah Hardwell. “It’s really shown that Northwestern is not just a college, it’s like truly a family and like a community. We all care about each other.”

Students were somber on campus as they felt the loss of Caldwell. One student, who didn’t know the athlete, said she became aware of the loss through social media.

“You shouldn’t expect stuff like this to happen on campus. It makes you realize it’s a whole lot more dangerous out here than you think,” Kaylee said.

Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. expressed his condolences to Caldwell’s family and loved ones.

“In the memory of Ronnie Caldwell, Ir. and others who have lost their lives to gun violence, the City of Natchitoches remains dedicated to preventing further tragedies. Let us unite and work towards a safer and more peaceful future for our beloved City,” he said.

The Natchitoches Police Department arrested Caldwell’s roommate, John McIntosh, on Oct. 13 in connection to the football player’s death.

NPD is currently investigating the shooting.

