Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Need a ride to the polls? Power Coalition will help

(WIS News 10)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Power Coalition for Equity and Justice is working to make sure everyone can get out and vote Saturday, Oct. 14.

In order to do this, the group is offering free rides to the polls for those in need. The Power Coalition’s goal is to “equip our fellow Louisianans with the knowledge and information they need to find their voice, and learn where and when to use it.”

If you are in need of a ride, fill out this form online.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
NSU football player from Texas killed in shooting in Natchitoches
A shooting was reported on Patricia Drive in Bossier City, La. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.
Drive-by shooting in neighborhood off Airline being investigated by police
Ringgold man mauled by pack of dogs, bitten 100+ times nearly losing arm
Cameron Juneau & Shawn Cornett *BPSO did not release Henderson's mugshot because it did not...
3 Bossier men arrested for alleged crimes against children
Kevin Cordarel Christopher, DOB: 12/30/1986
Man wanted in connection to Texarkana woman’s days-long disappearance

Latest News

Voters to decide on constitutional amendments
La. voters faces decisions on 4 amendments
Voters to decide on constitutional amendments
Voters to decide on constitutional amendments
Attorney General Jeff Landry stopped at Strawn's Eat Shop Too in Shreveport, La. ahead of...
Attorney General Jeff Landry makes campaign stop at Strawn’s Eat Shop Too
Attorney General Jeff Landry makes campaign stop at Strawn's
Attorney General Jeff Landry makes campaign stop at Strawn's