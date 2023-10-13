Getting Answers
Man wanted in connection to Texarkana woman’s brief disappearance

Kevin Cordarel Christopher, DOB: 12/30/1986
Kevin Cordarel Christopher, DOB: 12/30/1986(Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department have issued a warrant for a man believed to be involved in a woman’s brief disappearance.

Kevin Cordarel Christopher is wanted for first-degree battery, kidnapping and theft of property over $5,000.

On Oct. 4, TAPD asked for help finding a woman who had been missing since Oct. 1. Chelsey Naron was last seen by her mother speaking with an unknown man. Reportedly, Naron was having an issue with her car not starting and the suspect offered to help her. After helping, he asked for a ride.

The mother said the last time she saw her daughter, she was leaving the apartment complex in her car with this man. Naron was later found safe on Oct. 6.

Christopher is 5′10 and weighs around 175 pounds. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact police.

