Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man arrested after woman killed by dogs in Miller Co.

Chris Scott
Chris Scott(Miller County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a woman in Genoa.

Chris Scott turned himself in to authorities with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 11. He’s facing a charge of negligent homicide in connection with the death of Brenda Witt.

The investigation first started Sept. 24. Officials determined Witt was attacked by dogs belonging to Scott.

Officials say Scott turned himself in without incident.

[Woman killed in apparent dog attack in Miller Co.]

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
NSU football player from Texas killed in shooting in Natchitoches
A shooting was reported on Patricia Drive in Bossier City, La. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.
Drive-by shooting in neighborhood off Airline being investigated by police
Ringgold man mauled by pack of dogs, bitten 100+ times nearly losing arm
Cameron Juneau & Shawn Cornett *BPSO did not release Henderson's mugshot because it did not...
3 Bossier men arrested for alleged crimes against children
Man dead after being partially ejected from pickup in Cotton Valley crash

Latest News

Kevin Cordarel Christopher, DOB: 12/30/1986
Man wanted in connection to Texarkana woman’s days-long disappearance
Jermaine Hooks and Chelsea Davis
Mount Pleasant police arrest 2 in connection with death of 23-month-old
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
NSU football player from Texas killed in shooting in Natchitoches
Hispanic Heritage Association to award $15,000 in scholarships to 15 students
Hispanic Heritage Association to award $15,000 in scholarships to 15 students
Dolls Around the World doll and toy sale to be held Oct. 14 at First Baptist Church
Dolls Around the World doll and toy sale to be held Oct. 14 at First Baptist Church