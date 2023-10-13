Man arrested after woman killed by dogs in Miller Co.

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a woman in Genoa.

Chris Scott turned himself in to authorities with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 11. He’s facing a charge of negligent homicide in connection with the death of Brenda Witt.

The investigation first started Sept. 24. Officials determined Witt was attacked by dogs belonging to Scott.

Officials say Scott turned himself in without incident.

