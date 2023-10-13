LSU Health Shreveport doctor discusses infant mortality for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Worldwide, there are more than 2.6 million stillbirths every year, and one in six women will be diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after a stillbirth.

According to the CDC, one in 175 pregnancies will end in a stillbirth in the United State alone. That’s about 21,000 infants each year.

Dr. Akhil Maheshwari, professor of neonatology at LSU Health Shreveport, joined KSLA Thursday, Oct. 12 to talk about the factors that contribute to stillbirths and miscarriages. He notes that United States’ ranking in terms of the total number of babies lost has dropped from 6th in the world to 24th. Dr. Maheshwari also talked about the data in regards to infant mortality, which happens during or near the time of birth, in the first three months after birth, and mortality up until the age of 1 year.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

