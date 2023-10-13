hispanic heritage month scholarships 4p intvw

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Hispanic Heritage Association of Northwest Louisiana created a scholarship fund for local Hispanic students pursuing higher education. This year, the scholarship fund committee will be awarding $15,000 to 15 deserving local students.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, KSLA was joined live by Loreli Lopez, chairwoman of the scholarship committee for the Hispanic Heritage Association of Northwest Louisiana. She talked about how as the daughter of a Cuban and Mexican immigrant, she was taught the importance of education early in life. She talked about why she started this scholarship fund, what they’re looking for in applicants, what other scholarships will be awarded in the future and when this year’s scholarships will be given out.

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

