Hispanic Heritage Month: Gabriela Villeda reviews signature dishes

By Biskie Duncan
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - National Hispanic Heritage Month honors the cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americans. In honor of the month, KSLA is shining a light on special individuals across the ArkLaTex.

Gabriela Villeda is a Honduran that is capturing everyone’s attention on social media. She specializes in highlighting local eateries and their signature dishes on her Taco’bout Eats section on 318 Latino. She also helps network the Hispanic community with the ArkLaTex.

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH>>>

Black Restaurant Week: Ashley's Tiers of Love
