Hispanic Heritage Month: A1C Cecilia Rodriguez Ortiz

BAFB, La. (KSLA) - National Hispanic Heritage Month honors the cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americans. In honor of the month, KSLA is shining a light on special individuals across the ArkLaTex.

Airman First Class Cecilia Rodriguez Ortiz is from Dallas, Texas. She entered the Air Force’s Delayed Entry Program in July 2021 and became a Military Justice Paralegal for the 2d Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base. Ortiz is responsible for processing Article 15s, administrative demotions and courts-martial, assisting trial counsel with case preparation and advising commanders, first sergeants and supervisors on Administrative and judicial matters related to the military justice system.

MAJOR AWARDS AND DECORATIONS

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Air Force Training Ribbon

