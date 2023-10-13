Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Hispanic Heritage Month: A1C Cecilia Rodriguez Ortiz

Airman First Class Cecilia Rodriguez Ortiz is from Dallas, Texas.
By Biskie Duncan
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT
BAFB, La. (KSLA) - National Hispanic Heritage Month honors the cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americans. In honor of the month, KSLA is shining a light on special individuals across the ArkLaTex.

Airman First Class Cecilia Rodriguez Ortiz is from Dallas, Texas. She entered the Air Force’s Delayed Entry Program in July 2021 and became a Military Justice Paralegal for the 2d Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base. Ortiz is responsible for processing Article 15s, administrative demotions and courts-martial, assisting trial counsel with case preparation and advising commanders, first sergeants and supervisors on Administrative and judicial matters related to the military justice system.

MAJOR AWARDS AND DECORATIONS

  • Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
  • Air Force Training Ribbon

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH>>>

