Hispanic Heritage Month: A1C Cecilia Rodriguez Ortiz
BAFB, La. (KSLA) - National Hispanic Heritage Month honors the cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americans. In honor of the month, KSLA is shining a light on special individuals across the ArkLaTex.
Airman First Class Cecilia Rodriguez Ortiz is from Dallas, Texas. She entered the Air Force’s Delayed Entry Program in July 2021 and became a Military Justice Paralegal for the 2d Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base. Ortiz is responsible for processing Article 15s, administrative demotions and courts-martial, assisting trial counsel with case preparation and advising commanders, first sergeants and supervisors on Administrative and judicial matters related to the military justice system.
MAJOR AWARDS AND DECORATIONS
- Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
- Air Force Training Ribbon
