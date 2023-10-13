Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Hispanic Heritage Festival: Here’s a recap of what to expect Oct. 14 at Shreveport Aquarium

Hispanic Heritage Festival: Here's a recap of what to expect Oct. 14 at Shreveport Aquarium
Hispanic Heritage Festival: Here's a recap of what to expect Oct. 14 at Shreveport Aquarium
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Hispanic Heritage Festival is just days away on Saturday, Oct. 14. And all month long leading up to it, KSLA has been highlighting Hispanic culture and history.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, KSLA was joined live by Maria Sermons, president of the Hispanic Heritage Association of Northwest Louisiana, and Chris Giordano, project director of the Hispanic Heritage Association of Northwest Louisiana. They previewed what people can expect from Saturday’s festival.

They also showcased a 12-foot tall Catrina named Barbietrina. The Catrina is a sacred symbol in Mexican culture that represents death and the afterlife. It’s a way to celebrate lost loved ones rather than focusing on the fact they are gone.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
NSU football player from Texas killed in shooting in Natchitoches
A shooting was reported on Patricia Drive in Bossier City, La. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.
Drive-by shooting in neighborhood off Airline being investigated by police
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Ringgold man mauled by pack of dogs, bitten 100+ times nearly losing arm
Home invasion leads to shooting on Boulevard Street
Home invasion leads to shooting on Boulevard Street

Latest News

Hispanic Heritage Association to award $15,000 in scholarships to 15 students
hispanic heritage month scholarships 4p intvw
Hispanic Heritage Month: Marcial Avelar keeps immigrants informed
Hispanic Heritage Month: Marcial Avelar keeps immigrants informed
On Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosted its Military Leadership...
Barksdale Air Force crew members, other military personnel gather for 2023 Military Leadership Forum
Hispanic Heritage Festival: Here's a recap of what to expect Oct. 14 at Shreveport Aquarium
Hispanic Heritage Festival: Here's a recap of what to expect Oct. 14 at Shreveport Aquarium