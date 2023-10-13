Hispanic Heritage Festival: Here’s a recap of what to expect Oct. 14 at Shreveport Aquarium

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Hispanic Heritage Festival is just days away on Saturday, Oct. 14. And all month long leading up to it, KSLA has been highlighting Hispanic culture and history.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, KSLA was joined live by Maria Sermons, president of the Hispanic Heritage Association of Northwest Louisiana, and Chris Giordano, project director of the Hispanic Heritage Association of Northwest Louisiana. They previewed what people can expect from Saturday’s festival.

They also showcased a 12-foot tall Catrina named Barbietrina. The Catrina is a sacred symbol in Mexican culture that represents death and the afterlife. It’s a way to celebrate lost loved ones rather than focusing on the fact they are gone.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

