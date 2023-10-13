Foodie Friday: Black Smoke BBQ & Crawfish food truck
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For this week’s Foodie Friday, KSLA is highlighting the Black Smoke BBQ & Crawfish food truck.
On Friday, Oct. 13, KSLA was joined live by the owner, Tiffany Terrell. She talked about what the food truck is best known for, where people can find the food truck, and how she got her start.
Click here to follow the food truck on Facebook.
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.