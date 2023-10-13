Foodie Friday: Black Smoke BBQ & Crawfish food truck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For this week’s Foodie Friday, KSLA is highlighting the Black Smoke BBQ & Crawfish food truck.

Foodie Friday: Black Smoke BBQ & Crawfish (Tiffany Terrell)

Foodie Friday: Black Smoke BBQ & Crawfish (Tiffany Terrell)

Foodie Friday: Black Smoke BBQ & Crawfish (Tiffany Terrell)

On Friday, Oct. 13, KSLA was joined live by the owner, Tiffany Terrell. She talked about what the food truck is best known for, where people can find the food truck, and how she got her start.

Foodie Friday: Black Smoke BBQ & Crawfish (Tiffany Terrell)

Click here to follow the food truck on Facebook.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

For this week’s Foodie Friday, KSLA is highlighting the Black Smoke BBQ & Crawfish food truck.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.