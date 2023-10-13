Domestic violence support groups available in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas KSLA) - A survivor of domestic violence is now using her experience to help others.

Rebekah Tumblin is the sexual assault coordinator with Domestic Violence Prevention in Texarkana. The staff works daily with men and women who are victims of domestic violence. Tumblin says they are introducing victim support groups.

“I think it is a great place for people to open the door open and find healing and a place to talk about their trauma. A lot of times, these people have just held it in.”

Tumblin says the organization had support groups in the past, but were shut down due to COVID-19. One change for the new groups is allowing men to attend.

“Many, many men, their assault goes unheard of, unreported more than you can imagine.”

The support groups will be start Monday, Oct. 16 at 417 Spruce Street in Texarkana Texas. The first group will begin at 6 p.m. and is for men only. The women’s group will take place on Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.

The organization serves 10 counties in Arkansas and Texas. They say you don’t have to be a client there to attend the support groups.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.