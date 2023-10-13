Getting Answers
Dolls Around the World doll and toy sale to be held Oct. 14 at First Baptist Church
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you are a collector of dolls or a parent looking for a special toy, this event is for you.

First Baptist Church in Shreveport is hosting the Dolls Around the World show, a toy sale held by the North Louisiana Antique Doll and Toy Club.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, KSLA was joined live by Anita Berg, president of the club. She talked about what people can expect at the show, how long she has been a collector herself and what some of the most sought after toys are from the 20th century.

The Dolls Around the World show will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church on Ockley Drive in Shreveport.

The Dolls Around the World show will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Shreveport.(North Louisiana Antique Doll & Toy Club)

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

