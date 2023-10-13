Getting Answers
A cold front for this Friday the 13th!

By Austin Evans
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday the 13th! Starting off cloudy and cool in the ArkLaTex but today should be warmer, even if the cloud cover doesn’t go away like the last couple of days. Highs in the upper-70s and low-80s are expected thanks to southerly and southwesterly flow into the region. This is ahead of the cold front that we know will move through during the afternoon hours. That front will allow for mixing of the atmosphere and will likely push any clouds out of the region when it moves through, we could see a shower or two as that happens, but I wouldn’t cancel any plans over that. Lows tonight will get a little chilly, dropping to the low to mid-50s.

Temperatures Saturday morning will start off in the upper 40s north to low to mid-50s along and south of I-20. By afternoon, expect to see temperatures reach the upper 60s to low 70s across the area. Should be excellent viewing conditions for the solar eclipse that will be happening around noon.

Cooler air will continue to filter in Sunday and into early next week. A few clouds are likely on Sunday, but generally, sunny skies return as the work week begins. Temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 60s on Sunday and Monday. Morning lows will be cool enough for a jacket early next week as most of the area dips into the 40s at night. Temperatures will moderate back into the 70s by midweek. Rain chances will return again toward the end of the week.

