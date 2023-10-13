Getting Answers
Captain Shreve High School’s Quortini Beaner is the Wendy’s Giant of the Week

The quarterback scored five touchdowns, a week after re-earning starting position
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - From being Captain Shreve’s starting quarterback, to being benched, Quortini Beaner’s Week Six performance, in the 60-35 win over Airline was special.

“I don’t think about the critics or anything, " says Beaner. “I just had to, I don’t know how to explain it - I just took the opportunity to win the game for us.”

The senior returned as the Gators starting quarterback, following a season-ending injury to Brodie Savage, only the week prior. The Shreve star scored five touchdowns and helped the Gators score a program record, 60 points.

“I don’t event look at that, " says Beaner. “I don’t even think about that. I just think about winning, and putting God first and my team.”

“Just the way he led the offense, the way he carried himself, the way he was a leader on the sideline, keeping everyone up during the eves and flows of the game, " says Adam Kirby, Captain Shreve head football coach. “Knowing his work ethic, knowing everything he’s been through, knowing the type of character he has, the kid that he is, yeah, it definitely makes it that much sweeter. A little bit more proud knowing he’s had to fight through some adversity this year.”

After finishing 2022, with a 6-6 record, including under .500 in District 1-5A, the Gators have their sights set on chomping the competition.

“We have a saying around here, ‘It’s not who you play, but how you play,’ says Kirby.” One thing I’ve said in the past that I really like about this team is they’re playing with a chip on their shoulder, and I think you saw that Friday night.”

“We’ve got a lot of stuff built up, " says Beaner. “Last year, everyone looked at us and put that on this year’s team, thinking we weren’t going to be really good this year. So, we’ve got to take that opportunity from last year and make it better for this year.”

