Briefly warmer today before a cool weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! After those stubborn clouds refused to budge yesterday, we should see at least a few more periods of sunshine today and this, combined with a gusty south wind ahead of our next cold front, will help push temperatures into the low to mid 80s later in the day. A sprinkle or brief light shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry.

Skies will quickly clear behind the front tonight setting us up for a sunny start to the weekend. Temperatures Saturday morning will start off in the upper 40s north to low to mid-50s along and south of I-20. By afternoon, expect to see temperatures reach the upper 60s to low 70s across the area. Should be excellent viewing conditions for the solar eclipse that will be happening around noon.

Cooler air will continue to filter in Sunday and into early next week. A few clouds are likely on Sunday, but generally, sunny skies return as the work week begins. Temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 60s on Sunday and Monday. Morning lows will be cool enough for a jacket early next week as most of the area dips into the 40s at night. Temperatures will moderate back into the 70s by midweek. Rain chances will return again toward the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.