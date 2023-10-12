Winter Warmth for All: Fill the Backpack Drive presented by Soul of the South Sports

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An organization is seeking donations of warm accessories for children ahead of the upcoming winter months.

On Oct. 12, Soul of the South Sports visits KSLA to talk about its fill-the-backback drive, Winter Warmth for All. The goal of the organization is to collect 125 of each of the items on their list to fill up 25 backpacks for each of the five schools in Caddo and Bossier parishes.

“No child should experience a winter worrying about staying warm. Imagine a student standing at the bus stop in the freezing temperatures and not wearing any or enough winter wear to keep warm,” says Soul of the South’s Facebook page. " With the “Fill the Backpack Winter Clothing Drive,” our goal is to collect warm winter clothing items that can be distributed to students who may lack access to appropriate winter wear. By providing these essentials, we aim to ensure that every student can focus on their education without the added worry of staying warm.”

Donations needed:

gloves/mittens

earmuffs

socks

scarves

beanies

blankets

“By joining hands, we can ensure that no student has to face the winter cold without the necessary warmth. Your commitment to this cause is deeply appreciated and will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the lives of students within our community,” says Soul of the South Sports.

The organization asks if you would like to donate or sponsor a student/multiple students, visit https://www.soulofthesouthsports.org/donations or contact by email at soulofthesouthsports@gmail.com.

