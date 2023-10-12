Getting Answers
Sun returns today along with warmer temperatures

By Matt Jones
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a very cloudy and cool day on Wednesday, sunshine returns to our forecast today and along with that, warmer temperatures. Highs should climb into the upper 70s along the I-30 corridor and low 80s for the rest of the ArkLaTex.

Friday will likely be the warmest day thanks to a gusty southwest wind ahead of the next cold front. Temperatures could approach 90 in some areas ahead of the front by mid afternoon before our wind switches to the northwest and cooler air start to to move in.

Speaking of cooler air, many of you will wake up to temperatures in the 40s and low 50s early Saturday morning with highs by Saturday afternoon in the low to mid 70s. Along with these cooler temperatures will come plenty of sunshine and low humidity making for a perfect fall day!

It gets even cooler by Sunday and Monday with highs only in the 60s for many areas and lows in the low to mid 40s. Wouldn’t even rule out a few upper 30s across parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma!

A gradual warming trend will then take us into next week with our next potential chance of rain arriving about a week from today.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

