Small plane crashes in cane field in St. Mary Parish, officials say

Plane Crash graphic
Plane Crash graphic(AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PATTERSON, La. (WVUE) - A small plane crashed in a cane field Thursday (Oct. 12) near the Patterson Airport.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office says the call came in around 3:25 p.m.

Details were limited, other than the plane crashed in a cane field near the airport, which is on Hwy. 182, just off of Hwy. 90. It is unknown if the plane was departing or arriving, how many passengers were on board, or if there were any injuries.

A local radio station, KQKI 95.3 FM was streaming live from the scene and reported heavy black smoke that was extinguished.

Check back for updates.

Home invasion leads to shooting on Boulevard Street
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
