Shreveport noise law now in effect citywide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport’s noise law now is in full effect.

“This ordinance is definitely not just focused on downtown. A lot of emphasis has been placed on downtown, but this is citywide,” District E Councilman Alan Jackson explained.

Council members voted to pass the law Tuesday.

“This is in every neighborhood; this is across the city,” Jackson said. “Residents that are having parties at your home, you can be ticketed, you can be fined if your noise level exceeds the limit for residential.”

The levels for residential areas versus bars and clubs downtown differ. However, there are consequences for violations.

“If you’re exceeding any decibel level according to the new law, then you will be cited,” Jackson said. “I think the first offense is $500; second offense goes up to $750; third offense can go up to $1,000. Those fines will escalate each time you’re violating the noise ordinance.”

KSLA News 12 asked viewers on Facebook whether they agree or disagree with the noise ordinance. The reactions were mixed.

Some argued that the ordinance will impact the city’s economic activity downtown. Others questioned whether the law will be enforced.

City leaders say anytime there is a noise complaint, SPD officers will have decibel readers on hand to measure noise levels.

Festival Plaza and city events are exempt from the noise ordinance.

