Ringgold man mauled by pack of dogs, bitten 100+ times nearly losing arm

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A brutal dog attack in Ringgold has left a man fighting for his life.

When 30-year-old Devante’ Gray went for a walk on Pine Street, nearly a dozen dogs from a nearby home attacked him. During the vicious encounter, he was bitten more than 130 times and almost lost his life.

“He literally has tubes coming out of both legs, front and back, both arms, front and back. His face is fine. His neck is fine. But every other part of his body, the dogs viciously attacked,” Lakeyshia Brown, Gray’s aunt, explained.

Gray was placed on life support for several days and had to undergo five major surgeries. Doctors almost had to amputate his arm.

“[I] hear the cries every two hours. He can’t sleep at night,” Brown said.

Police and residents in Ringgold claim the dogs come from a home on Pine Street. KSLA was told there are usually anywhere between 20 to 30 dogs roaming the fenceless yard and the neighborhood.

Residents stated they are worried for their own safety.

“I’m scared to go out in the afternoons to do anything. I can’t walk my dog or do things in my yard.”

“It’s scary, it really is scary. If I have to drop a package there or even by there, I try to get a hold of the customer and see if they can meet me because I don’t want to get attacked.”

According to the Ringgold Police Department, the owner of the dogs is required to quarantine the animals until further notice. The attack is under investigation.

However, Gray’s family feels more could be done.

“The person that has been attacked is my family, and I have no answers. Maybe the federal government needs to get involved. Maybe we should have someone on the state level get involved,” Brown said.

