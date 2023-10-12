SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and many events are being held in the ArkLaTex to draw attention to the cause.

Shreveport business, Sweat with Jess, is hosting an event on Saturday, Oct. 14 to bring those impacted by breast cancer together. The Pink Out pop up event will feature breast health resources, vendors and a balloon release.

‘Pink Out’ pop-up event to provide resources on breast health (KSLA)

The Glo Up Foundation’s Gloria Gregg will be the event’s special honoree.

You can attend the event from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sweat with Jess Fitness Studio at 7633 Pines Road.

