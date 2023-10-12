Man to serve 100+ years in prison for 2017 El Compadre shooting, robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to 117 years in prison for crimes committed in 2017.

Devonta Davis was sentenced on Oct. 11 to 97 years for armed robbery and 20 years for attempted manslaughter. The sentences are to run consecutive to each other.

On July 29, 2017, Davis and Alonza Spires waited outside the back of El Compadre Mexican Restaurant & Seafood to commit a robbery. When their victim exited the eatery, they approached her at gunpoint and demanded her purse, according to Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Devonta Davis, 23, was sentenced to 107 years in prison. (Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office)

After hearing her scream, the woman’s son, Juan Zuniga, ran to defend her attempted to defend her. He was then shot twice in the chest. Following several surgeries and months of rehabilitation, Zuniga was released from the hospital.

Davis and his accomplice left the scene on bicycles and eventually abandoned them in a field along the ditch line in the neighborhood surrounding the restaurant, the DA’s Office said. Officers with the Shreveport Police Department recovered the victim’s purse, wallet and cell phone in one of the fields. Nearby, officers recovered articles of Davis’ bloody clothing.

