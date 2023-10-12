Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man to serve 100+ years in prison for 2017 El Compadre shooting, robbery

(wabi)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to 117 years in prison for crimes committed in 2017.

Devonta Davis was sentenced on Oct. 11 to 97 years for armed robbery and 20 years for attempted manslaughter. The sentences are to run consecutive to each other.

On July 29, 2017, Davis and Alonza Spires waited outside the back of El Compadre Mexican Restaurant & Seafood to commit a robbery. When their victim exited the eatery, they approached her at gunpoint and demanded her purse, according to Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Devonta Davis, 23, was sentenced to 107 years in prison.
Devonta Davis, 23, was sentenced to 107 years in prison.(Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office)
Previous coverage:

After hearing her scream, the woman’s son, Juan Zuniga, ran to defend her attempted to defend her. He was then shot twice in the chest. Following several surgeries and months of rehabilitation, Zuniga was released from the hospital.

Davis and his accomplice left the scene on bicycles and eventually abandoned them in a field along the ditch line in the neighborhood surrounding the restaurant, the DA’s Office said. Officers with the Shreveport Police Department recovered the victim’s purse, wallet and cell phone in one of the fields. Nearby, officers recovered articles of Davis’ bloody clothing.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner names teen fatally hit by car on North Market Street
DeSoto Parish Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans
DeSoto Parish clerk of court arrested in electioneering case
Home invasion leads to shooting on Boulevard Street
Home invasion leads to shooting on Boulevard Street
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish Hamas

Latest News

Noise ordinance now in effect citywide in Shreveport
Shreveport noise law now in effect citywide
Billy Robertson III
‘We never thought that would be the last day we’d see him’: Man still missing from Webster Parish more than a year later
Noise ordinance now in effect citywide in Shreveport
Noise ordinance now in effect citywide in Shreveport
‘We never thought that would be the last day we’d see him’: Man still missing from Webster...
‘We never thought that would be the last day we’d see him’: Man still missing from Webster Parish more than a year later