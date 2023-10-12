Getting Answers
Man dies from multiple gunshot wounds in Natchitoches

Natchitoches Police Department
Natchitoches Police Department(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) An investigation has been sparked when a Texas man was found shot multiple times on University Parkway.

On Oct. 12, around 1:08 a.m., the Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) was dispatched to 3800 University Parkway in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, NPD found Ronald Caldwell, 21, from Manor, Texas, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Caldwell was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coronor’s Office due to his injuries.

NPD is currently investigating the shooting.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Shermaria Lewis at (318) 357-3914.

