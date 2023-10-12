Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Man dead after being partially ejected from pickup in Cotton Valley crash

Impairment suspect, police say
(KTTC)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) - A man in his 40s is dead after a crash in Bossier Parish that happened early Wednesday morning (Oct. 11).

Louisiana State Police says just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, troopers started looking into a deadly wreck involving a pickup truck that happened on Highway 529 north of Highway 160 in Bossier Parish. The wreck claimed the life of Chad Dupuis, 42, of Haughton.

LSP’s initial investigation shows Dupuis was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 south on Highway 529, when for unknown reasons, he failed to make a righthand curve, drove off the highway to the right, and hit a tree.

Dupuis, who was not wear his seat belt, was partially ejected from the truck and was killed. He was pronounced dead on scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office. Police say they suspect Dupuis may have been impaired at the time of the wreck. A toxicology sample was collected for analysis.

The wreck is still under investigation.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

