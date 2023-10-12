LSU Health’s Dr. Nayanatara Swamy provides information on breast cancer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dr. Swamy explains why Breast Cancer Awareness is important.

On Oct. 12, breast cancer Dr. Nayanatara Swamy, from LSU Health, is visiting the KSLA studio to share information about breast cancer.

It is the most common cancer in the United States and the second leading cause of death of the cancers. About 240,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and about 2,100 in men each year in the United States, and about 42,000 women and 500 men die.

When you turn 40, it’s suggested you get screened with a mammogram every year. It might be uncomfortable, but It’s important to catch the cancer early.

