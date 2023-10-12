SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Klassy Pink is a group that was created to help support those who have been impacted by breast cancer.

Organizer Tina Thomas says her mother lost her battle with breast cancer after being in remission for 15 years. She credits her mom as her motivation to spread awareness on early detection.

Klassy Pink hosting Breast Cancer Breakfast (KSLA)

On Saturday, Oct. 21, Klassy Pink will hold a Breast Cancer Breakfast to encourage fellowship in the community. The keynote speaker will be Pam Moore Williams and music will be provided by violinist Tyrone Marcell. The breakfast will be held at 10 a.m. at the Coushatta Event Center. Tickets are $20.

