Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Klassy Pink hosting Breast Cancer Breakfast

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Klassy Pink is a group that was created to help support those who have been impacted by breast cancer.

Organizer Tina Thomas says her mother lost her battle with breast cancer after being in remission for 15 years. She credits her mom as her motivation to spread awareness on early detection.

Klassy Pink hosting Breast Cancer Breakfast
Klassy Pink hosting Breast Cancer Breakfast(KSLA)

On Saturday, Oct. 21, Klassy Pink will hold a Breast Cancer Breakfast to encourage fellowship in the community. The keynote speaker will be Pam Moore Williams and music will be provided by violinist Tyrone Marcell. The breakfast will be held at 10 a.m. at the Coushatta Event Center. Tickets are $20.

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Home invasion leads to shooting on Boulevard Street
Home invasion leads to shooting on Boulevard Street
Several eateries in the San Francisco area have adopted a new policy of charging a $50 cleanup...
Restaurants charging $50 cleaning fee for customers who vomit from bottomless mimosas
The victim, 39-year-old Nicholas Rigby, told deputies that three dogs from a neighbor’s house...
Man attacked by 3 pit bulls while delivering food to friend
Billy Robertson III
‘We never thought that would be the last day we’d see him’: Man still missing from Webster Parish more than a year later

Latest News

Klassy Pink hosting Breast Cancer Breakfast
Klassy Pink hosting Breast Cancer Breakfast
Winter Warmth for All: Fill the Backpack Drive presented by Soul of the South Sports
Winter Warmth for All: Fill the Backpack Drive presented by Soul of the South Sports
‘Pink Out’ pop-up event to provide resources on breast health
‘Pink Out’ pop-up event to provide resources on breast health
‘Pink Out’ pop-up event to provide resources on breast health
‘Pink Out’ pop-up event to provide resources on breast health
Winter Warmth for All: Fill the Backpack Drive presented by Soul of the South Sports
Winter Warmth for All: Fill the Backpack Drive presented by Soul of the South Sports