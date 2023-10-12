Hispanic Heritage Month: Marcial Avelar keeps immigrants informed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - National Hispanic Heritage Month honors the cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americans. In honor of the month, KSLA is shining a light on special individuals across the ArkLaTex.

In 2001, Marcial Avelar moved from Mexico to east Texas just three days after 9/11. He says his experience let him see that those coming to the U.S. from other countries would need help.

Avelar says this was the catalyst for him to dedicate his professional life to helping the Hispanic and immigrant community with language barriers involved in their cases. He is the host of Avelar Informa, an educational and entertainment program that focuses on informing the Hispanic community on political news, tax issues and other topics of interest.

Avelar says he maintains direct contact with the mobile Mexican consulates and many other organizations.

