Great Raft Brewing to host 10-year anniversary celebration

Great Raft is celebrating 10 years.
Great Raft is celebrating 10 years.
By Biskie Duncan
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Great Raft Brewing is celebrating 10 years in business with a party, and you’re invited!

On Thursday, Oct. 12, KSLA spoke with Jared Rinaudo, business director, about this weekend’s Ramble and 10-year celebration.

Great Raft Brewing is hosting their annual shindig - The Ramble. There will be beer, music, food and fun. There will also be a selection of over 30 types of beers. The event is happening Saturday, Oct. 14.

Great Raft is celebrating 10 years.
Great Raft is celebrating 10 years.

For VIP guests, doors will open at 10 a.m., and they will open at 12 p.m. for those with general admissions tickets.

Great Raft is celebrating 10 years.
Great Raft is celebrating 10 years.
Musical acts and times of performances:
  • DJ Ready Roc at 12-2:30 p.m.
  • Stilletto’s - a tribute to 90′s country at 2:30-4 p.m.
  • DJ Ready Roc again at 4-6:30 p.m.
  • Rise Against the Machine at 6:30-8 p.m.

VIP & General Admission tickets are available. Tap here to get your tickets now.

