Firefighters battle 2-story blaze on Thornwood Drive
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters with the help of Caddo Fire District 5 responded to a large blaze just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The incident happened at a two-story home in the 10,000 block of Thornwood Drive.

First responders say the family had already exited the home safely when they arrived. The fire spread into the attic and fully engulfed the home in flames. Firefighters say they had to exit the home and take a defensive approach.

One Caddo firefighter was taken to a hospital for an ankle injury. Officials say an investigation will begin once all hot spots are completely out.

