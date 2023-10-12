Getting Answers
Drive-by shooting in neighborhood off Airline being investigated by police

A shooting was reported on Patricia Drive in Bossier City, La. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.
A shooting was reported on Patricia Drive in Bossier City, La. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a drive-by shooting in Bossier City Thursday, Oct. 12.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Patricia Drive near Dudley Lane. That’s near June Lane and Joy Drive just off Airline Drive.

Police officials say a car pulled up in the area and someone inside fired multiple shots at the middle-aged victim, who was grazed by one bullet and directly hit by another. The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

A description of the vehicle was not provided. Police do not yet have the shooter in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

