Drive-by shooting in neighborhood off Airline being investigated by police
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a drive-by shooting in Bossier City Thursday, Oct. 12.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Patricia Drive near Dudley Lane. That’s near June Lane and Joy Drive just off Airline Drive.
Police officials say a car pulled up in the area and someone inside fired multiple shots at the middle-aged victim, who was grazed by one bullet and directly hit by another. The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
A description of the vehicle was not provided. Police do not yet have the shooter in custody. The investigation is ongoing.
