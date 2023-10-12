Getting Answers
Clearer skies for tomorrow

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - You made it through the middle of the week as well as the gloomiest part of our week! We had more rain throughout the day today than expected, but those clouds are continuing to clear throughout the overnight hours and into our Thursday.

Tomorrow’s conditions look clearer and warmer than today’s with temperatures in the lower 80′s for most of the region and upper 70′s for the northern counties. Our humidity will be rising throughout the day as the front is set to move through by Friday morning into the afternoon.

The cold air behind this front on Friday will be a bit delayed as we may not feel its effects until Saturday, but throughout the day it may feel sticky out there with temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper 80′s in some areas of the ArkLaTex. Stay safe and hydrated everyone!

