Briefly warm tomorrow before a cool weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! It has been another stubbornly cloudy day across the ArkLaTex and our temperatures have lagged behind the expectation because of it. Highs in the 70s were our maximum but some only saw the 60s. Lows tonight will eventually make it down to the upper-50s and low-60s with some clearing skies overnight before the big cold front day tomorrow!

Overcast skies to start off Friday will give way to a partly cloudy afternoon. A breezy south wind ahead of our next cold front along with some peeks of sunshine will help push temperatures into the low to mid 80s later in the day. A sprinkle or brief light shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry. Skies will quickly clear behind the front Friday night setting us up for a sunny start to the weekend. Temperatures Saturday morning will start off in the upper 40s north to low to mid-50s along and south of I-20. By afternoon expect to see temperatures reach the upper 60s to low 70s across the area.

Cooler air will continue to filter in Sunday and into early next week. A few clouds are likely on Sunday, but generally, sunny skies return as the work week begins. Temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 60s on Sunday and Monday. Morning lows will be cool enough for a jacket early next week as most of the area dips into the 40s at night. Temperatures will moderate back into the 70s by midweek. Rain chances will return again toward the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.