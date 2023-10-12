Brief warm up before another weekend cool down

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will get back into the 80s through Friday, but another cold front promises cooler fall weather just in time for the weekend! Rain chances with the front look limited to a few sprinkles with a mainly dry forecast over the next week.

For the rest of today we’ll see the morning cloud cover gradually break up through this afternoon. Temperatures will eventually reach the mid to upper 70s to near 80 by the end of the day.

Skies will start off tonight clear, but by morning some low cloudiness is likely to return for much of the area. Temperatures will cool back into the upper 50s to low 60s overnight.

Overcast skies to start off Friday will give way to a partly cloudy afternoon. A breezy south wind ahead of our next cold front along with some peeks of sunshine will help push temperatures into the low to mid 80s later in the day. A sprinkle or brief light shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry.

Skies will quickly clear behind the front Friday night setting us up for a sunny start to the weekend. Temperatures Saturday morning will start off the upper 40s north to low to mid 50s along and south of I-20. By afternoon expect to see temperatures reach the upper 60s to low 70s across the area.

Cooler air will continue to filter in Sunday and into early next week. A few clouds are likely Sunday, but generally sunny skies return as the work week begins. Temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 60s Sunday and Monday. Morning lows will be cool enough for a jacket early next week as most of the area dips into the 40s at night.

Temperatures will moderate back into the 70s by midweek. Rain chances will return again toward the end of the week.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

--Jeff

