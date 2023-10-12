Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Barksdale Air Force crew members, other military personnel gather for 2023 Military Leadership Forum

By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Chamber of Commerce takes pride in its continued support of the local military community.

To show that support, on Thursday, Oct. 12, the chamber hosted Barksdale Air Force crew members and other military personnel for the 2023 Military Leadership Forum. The chamber explains the forum as a way for community business and military leaders to discuss the resources each group has to offer the other. Chamber President Lisa Johnson says the partnership between the military and the chamber is sacred.

“We know we have the medical industry, we know we have the hospitality, the gaming industry, oil and gas, but to know that we have the military community here as well and what they mean for the security of our country, then we as a community, once again, can embrace them and just say ‘thank you’ and make sure that their children understand that they’re part of the family, they’re part of the education community, they’re part of our faith-based community. They live amongst us every day and they’re people just like us and they wanna’ be loved, and we welcome them with open arms,” Johnson said.

This year’s forum was sponsored and supported by Brentwood Hospital’s STAR Program, the Willis-Knighton Health System, and Brookshire’s. Guest speakers included:

  • Lt. Col. Aaron Bohl, 93rd Bomb Squadron Commander, 307th Operations Group, 307th Bomb Wing
  • Col. Erick Lord, Deputy Commander, 2d Bomb Wing
  • Brig. Gen. Dean Sniegowski, Mobilization Assistant to the Commander, Eighth Air Force, Joint Global Strike Operations

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
NSU football player from Texas killed in shooting in Natchitoches
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
A shooting was reported on Patricia Drive in Bossier City, La. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.
Drive-by shooting in neighborhood off Airline being investigated by police
Home invasion leads to shooting on Boulevard Street
Home invasion leads to shooting on Boulevard Street
Several eateries in the San Francisco area have adopted a new policy of charging a $50 cleanup...
Restaurants charging $50 cleaning fee for customers who vomit from bottomless mimosas

Latest News

2023 Military Leadership Forum
2023 Military Leadership Forum
In light of recent attacks in Israel, the North Louisiana Jewish Federation & two synagogues,...
Shreveport community gathers in solidarity with Israel
‘Pink Out’ pop-up event to provide resources on breast health
‘Pink Out’ pop-up event to provide resources on breast health
Winter Warmth for All: Fill the Backpack Drive presented by Soul of the South Sports
Winter Warmth for All: Fill the Backpack Drive presented by Soul of the South Sports