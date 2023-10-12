Barksdale Air Force crew members, other military personnel gather for 2023 Military Leadership Forum

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Chamber of Commerce takes pride in its continued support of the local military community.

To show that support, on Thursday, Oct. 12, the chamber hosted Barksdale Air Force crew members and other military personnel for the 2023 Military Leadership Forum. The chamber explains the forum as a way for community business and military leaders to discuss the resources each group has to offer the other. Chamber President Lisa Johnson says the partnership between the military and the chamber is sacred.

“We know we have the medical industry, we know we have the hospitality, the gaming industry, oil and gas, but to know that we have the military community here as well and what they mean for the security of our country, then we as a community, once again, can embrace them and just say ‘thank you’ and make sure that their children understand that they’re part of the family, they’re part of the education community, they’re part of our faith-based community. They live amongst us every day and they’re people just like us and they wanna’ be loved, and we welcome them with open arms,” Johnson said.

This year’s forum was sponsored and supported by Brentwood Hospital’s STAR Program, the Willis-Knighton Health System, and Brookshire’s. Guest speakers included:

Lt. Col. Aaron Bohl, 93rd Bomb Squadron Commander, 307th Operations Group, 307th Bomb Wing

Col. Erick Lord, Deputy Commander, 2d Bomb Wing

Brig. Gen. Dean Sniegowski, Mobilization Assistant to the Commander, Eighth Air Force, Joint Global Strike Operations

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.